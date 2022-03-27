The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced March 17 it has awarded nearly $21 million for 21 projects impacting 211 counties through its POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which targets federal resources to communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries. ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin made the award announcement at a roundtable event in Youngstown, Ohio to discuss strategies and new opportunities to enhance industry growth in coal-impacted communities.

“We are so excited to award this new round of funding for Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The partnerships forged through POWER projects help transform economies across county and state lines to help build a more resilient, thriving Appalachia. When the Appalachian region’s coal-impacted communities succeed, the rest of our country is made stronger.”

With today’s awards, ARC has invested more than $316.6 million in 393 projects across 358 coal-impacted Appalachian counties since POWER’s establishment in 2015. Together, ARC’s investments are projected to have helped create or retain more than 36,600 jobs and prepare nearly 14,300 workers and students for new employment opportunities in entrepreneurship, broadband development, tourism, and other emerging industry sectors.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo attended the Youngstown Roundtable as part of her tour of the region focused on Economic Development Administration (EDA) efforts in support of local strategies to diversify and grow the regional economy.

“The Economic Development Administration and the Appalachian Regional Commission enjoy a strong and vital partnership, and I am proud of the work that we do together to help create economic opportunity and jobs in the 13-state Appalachian region,” Castillo said. “We congratulate the new ARC POWER grantees, many who are either prior or current EDA grantees, and pledge to continue to work together and collaborate widely with all regional stakeholders to assist plans to diversify and grow Appalachia’s economy.”

The 21 new projects announced today will support entrepreneurship, workforce development, infrastructure, tourism, and healthcare projects to create jobs, expand job and skills training, and attract new private investment in Appalachian communities affected by the downturn of the coal industry.

“With this new round of investment through ARC’s POWER grants, coal-impacted communities will gain opportunities that help bring 21st century jobs to the region,” said ARC States’ Co-Chair Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland. “We are excited to see these projects succeed in helping create a stronger economic future for Appalachia.”

ARC Seeking proposals for additional POWER projects

ARC is also still accepting applications in response to its POWER 2022 Request for Proposals. Letters of Intent (LOI) for implementation grants up to $1.5 million and planning grants up to $50,000 under POWER are due April 4, 2022. The deadline for final applications is April 29, 2022. Award announcements are anticipated to be made in the fall of 2022. Additional information regarding the application process is available at www.arc.gov/power-how-to-apply/.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to watch recordings from ARC’s virtual pre-application workshop earlier this month, during which ARC staff provided an overview of key points in the new RFP and the characteristics of a successful application and answered questions during an interactive Q&A session.

Several local projects are set to receive funding:

Project Title: Addition of Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals in Eastern Kentucky

Grantee: ARH Advanced Care, Inc.

Award Amount: $1,500,000

Announcement Date: March 2022

Project Summary: ARC grant of $1,500,000 to ARH Advanced Care, Inc. in Hazard, for the Addition of Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals in Eastern Kentucky project. This project will furnish equipment for two long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). One hospital will be located inside the Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Regional Medical Center in Perry County and the other inside the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in Pike County — areas that have been adversely affected by significant reductions in coal production.

The two new LTACHs will provide long-term acute care in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties for patients with serious medical conditions who require care on an ongoing basis but do not require intensive care or extensive diagnostic procedures performed in a hospital. Project activities are expected to create 156 jobs and serve 330 patients in the first year.

Project Title: Success Initiative at Work Ready Training Center

Grantee: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College

Award Amount: $1,500,000

Announcement Date: March 2022

Project Summary: ARC grant of $1,500,000 to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) in Cumberland, Kentucky, for the Success Initiative at Work Ready Training Center (WRTC). Across the Kentucky-Tennessee-Virginia tristate area, the WRTC will offer academic training focused on the growing industry sectors of healthcare, advanced manufacturing, technology, and transportation and logistics for local residents, distance learners, high school students, local substance abuse recovery residents, and incarcerated individuals, creating both recovery and educational opportunities. Partnerships with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP) and KCEOC Community Action Partnership, Inc. will create links between local and regional businesses to provide trainings that meet business needs, and lead trainees directly to employment, thereby spurring economic growth and diversity in this coal-impacted region. Programming will be based at SKCTC’s new campus in Knox County. Over the course of three years, the WRTC expects to serve 1,397 students, with 630 receiving a credential or diploma. SKCTC estimates 50 businesses will demonstrate improvement by the end of the project by having access to the talent pool of 625 workers who are expected to participate in training provided by the WRTC.

Project Title: The Kentucky Wildlands Regional Tourism Initiative

Grantee: Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc.

Award Amount: $1,200,000

Announcement Date: March 2022

Project Summary: ARC grant of $1,200,000 to Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc. (PRIDE) in Somerset, for the Kentucky Wildlands Regional Tourism Initiative. The project will expand a regional outdoor recreation tourism branding initiative for 41 counties in Eastern and southern Kentucky. The key components of the project include a robust regionalized tourism marketing plan, including online, print, billboard, and social media marketing; a hospitality workforce training program; and the expansion of the Kentucky Wildlands tourism website. Over the two-year project period, with the assistance of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Council and local businesses, PRIDE expects to serve 118 communities, help retain 15,000 jobs, creating 100 of them, as well as increase local revenues by at least $7.5 million. This project will help Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc. become the tourism clearinghouse for the region, serving as a technical assistance resource to help coalimpacted communities across Eastern Kentucky capitalize on their natural and cultural assets.

Project Title: BRIGHT Kentucky: Nurturing & Sustaining BRIGHT Entrepreneurs

Grantee: Leadership Kentucky Foundation, Inc.

Award Amount: $500,000

Announcement Date: March 2022

Project Summary: ARC grant of $500,000 to Leadership Kentucky in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the BRIGHT Kentucky: Nurturing & Sustaining BRIGHT Entrepreneurs project. This project will expand the BRIGHT Kentucky program, which builds the capacity and skills of nextgeneration leaders in Eastern Kentucky, enabling them to innovate, collaborate, and advance community and economic development. Through five monthly three-day sessions that take participants to numerous communities across the 54 Appalachian Kentucky coal-impacted counties, participants will gain leadership skills and build their professional network as they connect with one another and with local leaders of successful businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies. Leveraging $350,000 in private investment, the project will also facilitate networking with program alumni and form a sustainability fund to ensure the long-term sustainability of the BRIGHT program. Leadership Kentucky will partner with Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) on programming for program participants. Over three years, the project expects to serve 150 participants, create 20 new businesses, create 24 new jobs, serve 48 communities, and 48 businesses.