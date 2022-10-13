Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is sponsoring a Breast Cancer Bowl game Friday, Oct. 14. Prestonsburg High School Blackcats will be hosting the Bath County High School Wildcats for this game.
Friday night will be the second of three scheduled bowl games aimed at raising awareness with students, school staff and family members in the ARH-served communities.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., ARH will have a table set up at the entrance to the Josh Francis Stadium where employees will share information on breast cancer, $50 mammograms, Saturday Screening Events and more. Dr. Swaty Arora, oncologist at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, will do the traditional coin toss before kickoff. Prestonsburg Blackcat players and cheerleaders will include pink with their uniforms and all fans are encouraged to wear pink. ARH Regional Chief Executive Officer Tim Hatfield will hand out the ARH Bowl Game trophy and Player of the Game trophies to representatives from both teams.
Layken Chapman, regional community development management for ARH, said, “ARH is made up of people from our communities so it only makes sense for us to bring information out to our community whenever possible.
“We’re committed to supporting our people and just like having the Saturday Screening Events for those who may have a challenging time getting a mammogram during the typical work week, we know that these bowl games allow us a unique opportunity to share information with those we may not reach any other way,” Chapman said. “Our goal is to help raise awareness about breast cancer because we know that screening and early detection are key in treating it and we want people to have the best possible chance to beat this disease.”