If you are looking for some fun and live entertainment this summer, the Mountain Arts Center has you covered. As the pandemic lessens more everyday, many expect a boom in outdoor activities such as live music.
Starting July 2, the MAC will present "Appalachian Strings And Things," at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater. The two-day event, put on in conjunction with the MAC, Prestonsburg Tourism and the City of Prestonsburg, will run through July 3.
The festival, being billed as a bluegrass fest, will incorporate a mix of old, new, traditional and progressive string music.
Friday night's lineup includes Mountain Heart, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Mama Said String Band, Foxtowne and Tanner Horton. Mountain Heart, a group on the rise in Bluegrass Music were IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year. Ickes and Hensley have been taking their show across the country with their fast licks on guitar and Ickes on dobro.
Sideline will headline Saturday. A very talented group, featuring many members who've played in award winning groups and performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage numerous times.
Saturday will kick off with performances by Wolfpen Branch, The Coal Cave Hollow Boys, Coaltown Dixie and Kill Devil Hillbillies.
Ticket prices start at $30. To purchase tickets, visit the MAC box office, log onto, www.macarts.com, or call, 888-MAC-ARTS, for more information.