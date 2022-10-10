Appalachian Wireless has announced a partnership with Ericsson to modernize Appalachian Wireless’ coverage through deployment of a new container-based dual-mode 5G Core network for Standalone as well as the means to deliver radio access network (RAN) solutions.

The partnership, according to Appalachian Wireless Marketing Manager Ashley Litteral, represents Appalachian Wireless’ first steps toward offering 5G service, which may come as early as the middle of next year.

“It means we are evolving into a 5G-capable switch, which is more or less going to then be the catalyst for offering future 5G services,” he said. “So, basically, this is step one in bringing 5G to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.”

Litteral said 5G is the fifth generation of wireless and represents the next step toward providing better service, particularly in the area of data.

“Now they’re discovering that 4G hold all the demand because it just keeps increasing and 5G is the fifth generation of that which will allow quicker speeds, more people to connect at the same time, things of that nature,” he said. “Data demand is the name of the game.”

Initially, Litteral said, the plan is to roll out the 5G service for capable devices at 109 sites across the company’s coverage area in either the second or third quarter of 2023.

Litteral said that some devices out now are already 5G capable, such as the iPhone 13 and many Samsung devices. Customers with those types of devices, Litteral said, will automatically go onto the 5G system once they’re in the area of those sites.

Litteral said it’s important right now to try to get people who are using 2G or 3G devices to move to at least a 4G or LTE-capable device. Those customers, he said, who haven’t updated to at least 4G are often finding that, when they travel to other areas, they can’t use their devices for voice calls because national networks have already begun phasing out 2G and 3G.

“We’re helping customers sort through the questions as to why some of this stuff happens,” he said.

In a statement issued by Appalachian Wireless, Assistant CEO Mike Johnson said that the agreement is part of a “long and successful partnership” with Ericsson.

“We trust Ericsson to provide equipment and services that will allow us to better serve our customers and bring 5G to our communities,” Johnson said.

The move, according to Ericsson North America Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers Eric Boudriau said the move will help bridge the “digital divide.”

“As the world becomes increasingly digital, residents without access to broadband are at risk of being socially and economically at a disadvantage,” he said. “By future-proofing its network with Ericsson’s solutions, Appalachian Wireless will be able to break down the digital divide and bring 5G to rural residents throughout the region.”