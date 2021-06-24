AppalReD Legal Aid is proud to announce it received a grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,885 to purchase 55 Samsung Galaxy Tablets.
AppalReD Legal Aid will use the tablets to launch Project Safe Mode, a project to support domestic violence survivors who are often isolated. The tablets will help survivors transition to safe, secure lives.
"There are so many benefits to providing domestic violence survivors with tablets. Survivors can use them to keep in close contact with their attorney, for education and workforce purposes, and to reach out to community resources and simply for support," says Sarah Curry, Development and Communications Coordinator.
AppalReD Legal Aid provides free civil legal help to low-income people in eastern and south-central Kentucky. People who need legal advice or assistance can walk in to their offices in Prestonsburg, Richmond, Hazard, Barbourville, or Somerset; call, 1-866-277-5733, or apply for help online at, www.ardfky.org.
HOKC will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 275 non-profits, impacting close to 3.7 million Kentuckians.Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
According to Commanding General Hal Sullivan: “When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how hard the pandemic has made life harder for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves. Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”
Those interested in being an active KY Colonel or nominating someone to become a KY Colonel contact HOKC National Headquarters at, (502) 266-6114, or go to, www.kycolonels.org.