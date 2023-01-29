Applications are open for nonvoting student and teacher members of the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE).
To be considered, teacher applicants must: be employed on a full-time basis by a Kentucky public school district; in a position for which Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) certification is required; not be employed in an administrative role; and reside in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District.
For the student member position, applicants must: be enrolled in a Kentucky public high school; be a junior in good standing on July 1 ‚ which means a sophomore at the time of application; and reside in Kentucky's 5th Congressional District.
The KBE has 15 members. The governor appoints 11 voting members: seven representing the Supreme Court districts and four representing the state at large. The additional members are the president of the Council on Postsecondary Education, the secretary of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, a high school student and an active elementary or secondary school teacher ‚Äì serve as nonvoting members.
Applications are due by March 6. To apply, complete the student application form or teacher application form. For more information, email Kentucky Department of Education Director of Education Policy Meredith Brewer at, meredith.brewer@education.ky.gov.