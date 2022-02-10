The Mountain Arts Center ( MAC) and Big Sandy Community & Technical College (BSCTC) have announced tickets are available for the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards (APPYS) at, www.macarts.com, or, 1-888-MAC-ARTS.

The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards elevates the exceptional work of artists, musicians, and industry people from the state of Kentucky and throughout the 13 states of the Appalachian region which include Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

MAC Assistant Director of Fine Arts, Jill Hamlin, said, “The goal of The APPYS is to spotlight the brilliance of innate talent that the region inspires. It is time to highlight the positive impact that our region, our people, and our talent have had on a global scale.”

BSCTC will provide educational opportunities for current students to become involved with the promotion and production of The APPYS as well as offer scholarship opportunities to awards recipients.

The MAC and BSCTC have announced that the hosts for the evening are Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty.

APPYS finalists will be juried by a panel of esteemed national and international academic and industry professionals.’

In addition to the prestige of earning an APPY, the winning work is showcased to peers and influencers, including radio programmers, talent buyers, producers and the press.

Enhanced promotional opportunities may include radio promotion, branded streaming, sync placements, brand sponsorships, performances, events and industry introductions. Scholarships will also be awarded in the education categories.

The 2022 APPY Awards will take place at 7 p.m. April 9 at the MAC.

Tickets are available at, www.macarts.com, or by calling, 1-888-MAC-ARTS.