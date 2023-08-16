The Appy Institute is the educational component of the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards and the Mountain Art Center. Greta Stalone, executive on loan with KCTCS, said the mission of the institute is to educate creators.

“We envision thriving Appalachians whose artistry informs the world while profoundly uplifting the region,” said Stallone.

Stalone said the three pillars of the institute are communication, collaboration and leadership. She said it promotes this idea and a sense of belonging.

“We see this a lot when you get interns at the Mountain Art Center,” said Stalone. “They become diehards. They don’t want to leave. They don’t want to go back to college in the fall.”

Stalone said this is a dual credit high school program with three tracks available. Students can pick from theater, media arts and traditional music. Those classes transfer from the high schools to Big Sandy Community and Technical College and on into Morehead State University.

BSCTC will be offering a total of 20 college credit hours that students can obtain during their junior and senior years. Completion of those hours begins students' pathway to an associates degree through BSCTC. Stalone said the students do not declare a major so they will still have options, but they are on a pathway.

“This is not based on GPA, this is based on talent,” said Stalone “That’s very important to us. We want to see everyone thrive and everyone win.”

Stalone said all classes are 100 percent transferrable.

“No class is wasted,” said Stalone.

Stalone said essentially they have created an arts magnet school with the goal of creating a performing arts high school in the future.

“That’s where it’s going,” said Stalone. “It’s not fair we don’t have that.”