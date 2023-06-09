Nominations are open for all categories within the 2024 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards.

“We have a few new categories this year, including best music video” said Jill Hamlin, Appys founder. “This is exciting because we have some very talented people in Appalachia who make great videos that set their songs apart. It helps paint that beautiful picture to go with their beautiful words.

Hamlin said nominations are done online, and voters can nominate as many people as they want for numerous categories. “If you are nominating your favorite band for their style or genre, don’t forget to go back and nominate the individual members in their respected area, such as bass, drums, etc.” she said.

“Each year we try to add something, but like anything else, the bigger it gets, the longer the show and the more expensive things get,” Hamlin said. “But, there is so much in Appalachia to recognize, so every year we try to bring something else to the forefront.

Hamlin said nominations from the Appalachian community helps make the Appy’s what it is. “It takes a huge team to pull this off, and each year it keeps getting better,” she said. “Part of that is the Appalachian community.

“Nominations are open until October 17, so don’t wait until the last minute” Hamlin said. “Start researching people, venues, and artists of all kinds. Support the arts because it is a safe place. If you feel like you don’t belong, you belong with us, within the arts in Appalachia.”

To nominate an artist for any of the categories, Hamlin said to go to appalachianartsandentertainmentawards.com, click the “nominate” tab, fill in the information and click “submit.” Then, she said, move on to the next one.

To purchase tickets for the event, go to, macarts.com, or call the box office at 888-macarts.