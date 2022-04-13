The red carpet was star-studded at the Mountain Arts Center for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards (APPYS) on Saturday, April 9.
The award show recognizes the best in music, radio, TV, art education, literature and mixed media the Appalachian region has to offer.
The ceremony was hosted by Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Prestonsburg Tourism Director Samantha Johnson.
Presenters featured many well known faces to eastern Kentuckians, including longtime state Representative and now Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins.
Winners of the night's awards were as follows:
Music Categories
Best Album of the Year
The Josephines — “Cocaine or Cowboys” (Kentucky)
Best EP of the Year
Sean Whiting (Kentucky)
Best Album Art
Melissa Abney (Kentucky)
Best Original Song
Zoe Howard and Yellow Line — “Walkin’ Each other Home” (Kentucky)
Best Female Vocalist
Hannah Bethel (TN)
Best Male Vocalist
Cole Chaney (Kentucky)
Best Songwriter
Hailey Newman (Kentucky)
Best Americana
Spooky Fox (Kentucky)
Best Bluegrass
Wolfpen Branch (Kentucky)
Best Blues
Mystery Meat Blues Band (Kentucky)
Best Country
Courtney Mason (Kentucky)
Best Gospel
Awaken Worship (Kentucky)
Best Jazz/Latin/Big Band/World
Appalatin (Kentucky)
Best Hip Hop
Carter Maynard (Kentucky)
Best Pop
Phourist and the Photons (Kentucky)
Best Rock
Jordan Allen (Kentucky)
Best Cover Band/Variety Act
Eight Daze Sober (Kentucky)
Best Bassist
Brandon Johnson (Kentucky)
Best Drummer/Percussionist
Ben Caldwell (Kentucky)
Best Guitarist
Cody Lee Meece (Kentucky)
Best Keyboardist
Alex Marcum (Kentucky)
Best Strings/Non-Guitar Bass
Justin Riley (Kentucky)
Best Wind and Brass
Tommy Cate (Kentucky)
Best Live Music Venue
The Corbin Arena (Kentucky)
Best Music Festival
Manchester Music (Kentucky)
Best Radio DJ
Loretta Friend – V 99.3 The Coyote (Kentucky)
Best Recording Studio/Engineer/Producer
Dwayne King (Kentucky)
Best High School Band
Boyd County High School Band (Kentucky)
Best High School Choir
Johnson Central High School Choir (Kentucky)
Best Music Educator
Clyde Porter (Kentucky)
Art Categories
Best Art Educator
Tammy Clemmons (Kentucky)
Best Digital Mixed Media Artist
Jerielle Hanlon/KY Pop Art (Kentucky)
Best Cartoonist/Illustrator
Shawn Wallace (Virginia)
Best Photographer
Greg Davis (Kentucky)
Best Logo Design/Graphic Designer
Chris Burkhardt (Kentucky)
Best Painting
Lena Marie Auxier (Kentucky)
Best Sculpture
Payton Martin (Kentucky)
Best Tattoo Artist
John Haywood (Kentucky)
Other Entertainment Categories
Best TV Personality
Lacey Roberts — InFocUS (Ohio)
Best Podcast
Jamey Johnson – “Sound of Sports” (Kentucky)
Best Acting/Drama/Speech Educator
Artist Collaborative Theater (Kentucky)
Best Dance Educator
Michelle Barbee-Smith (Kentucky)
Best Original Movie/Short Film/Documentary
Grayson Gallery (Kentucky)
Best Vlogger
Tipper Presley (Kentucky)
Best Author
Lindsay Gargotto — “When the Poppy Sheds” (Kentucky)
Best Poet
Khalisa Rae — “Ghost in a Black Girls” (North Carolina)
Best Blog
Lyssa Culbertson — Hillbilly Hippie Music Review” (Alabam)
Community Arts & Entertainment Award
Jonathan Webb of AppHarvest
Star City Award
Loretta Lynn