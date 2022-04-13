The red carpet was star-studded at the Mountain Arts Center for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards (APPYS) on Saturday, April 9.

The award show recognizes the best in music, radio, TV, art education, literature and mixed media the Appalachian region has to offer.

The ceremony was hosted by Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Prestonsburg Tourism Director Samantha Johnson.

Presenters featured many well known faces to eastern Kentuckians, including longtime state Representative and now Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins.

Winners of the night's awards were as follows:

Music Categories

Best Album of the Year

The Josephines — “Cocaine or Cowboys” (Kentucky)

Best EP of the Year

Sean Whiting (Kentucky)

Best Album Art

Melissa Abney (Kentucky)

Best Original Song

Zoe Howard and Yellow Line — “Walkin’ Each other Home” (Kentucky)

Best Female Vocalist

Hannah Bethel (TN)

Best Male Vocalist

Cole Chaney (Kentucky)

Best Songwriter

Hailey Newman (Kentucky)

Best Americana

Spooky Fox (Kentucky)

Best Bluegrass

Wolfpen Branch (Kentucky)

Best Blues

Mystery Meat Blues Band (Kentucky)

Best Country

Courtney Mason (Kentucky)

Best Gospel

Awaken Worship (Kentucky)

Best Jazz/Latin/Big Band/World

Appalatin (Kentucky)

Best Hip Hop

Carter Maynard (Kentucky)

Best Pop

Phourist and the Photons (Kentucky)

Best Rock

Jordan Allen (Kentucky)

Best Cover Band/Variety Act

Eight Daze Sober (Kentucky)

Best Bassist

Brandon Johnson (Kentucky)

Best Drummer/Percussionist

Ben Caldwell (Kentucky)

Best Guitarist

Cody Lee Meece (Kentucky)

Best Keyboardist

Alex Marcum (Kentucky)

Best Strings/Non-Guitar Bass

Justin Riley (Kentucky)

Best Wind and Brass

Tommy Cate (Kentucky)

Best Live Music Venue

The Corbin Arena (Kentucky)

Best Music Festival

Manchester Music (Kentucky)

Best Radio DJ

Loretta Friend – V 99.3 The Coyote (Kentucky)

Best Recording Studio/Engineer/Producer

Dwayne King (Kentucky)

Best High School Band

Boyd County High School Band (Kentucky)

Best High School Choir

Johnson Central High School Choir (Kentucky)

Best Music Educator

Clyde Porter (Kentucky)

Art Categories

Best Art Educator

Tammy Clemmons (Kentucky)

Best Digital Mixed Media Artist

Jerielle Hanlon/KY Pop Art (Kentucky)

Best Cartoonist/Illustrator

Shawn Wallace (Virginia)

Best Photographer

Greg Davis (Kentucky)

Best Logo Design/Graphic Designer

Chris Burkhardt (Kentucky)

Best Painting

Lena Marie Auxier (Kentucky)

Best Sculpture

Payton Martin (Kentucky)

Best Tattoo Artist

John Haywood (Kentucky)

Other Entertainment Categories

Best TV Personality

Lacey Roberts — InFocUS (Ohio)

Best Podcast

Jamey Johnson – “Sound of Sports” (Kentucky)

Best Acting/Drama/Speech Educator

Artist Collaborative Theater (Kentucky)

Best Dance Educator

Michelle Barbee-Smith (Kentucky)

Best Original Movie/Short Film/Documentary

Grayson Gallery (Kentucky)

Best Vlogger

Tipper Presley (Kentucky)

Best Author

Lindsay Gargotto — “When the Poppy Sheds” (Kentucky)

Best Poet

Khalisa Rae — “Ghost in a Black Girls” (North Carolina)

Best Blog

Lyssa Culbertson — Hillbilly Hippie Music Review” (Alabam)

Community Arts & Entertainment Award

Jonathan Webb of AppHarvest

Star City Award

Loretta Lynn