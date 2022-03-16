If you are tired of winter, then start planning to get outdoors during PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month in April.

Throughout April, Floyd County residents are encouraged to volunteer to pick up litter across the community. The annual Spring Cleanup is an opportunity to enjoy and care for this area’s natural beauty, which is a treasure for residents and attraction for tourists.

The annual PRIDE Spring Cleanup is hosted by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental cleanup and education, as well as economic development through tourism, in southern and eastern Kentucky. The 2022 PRIDE Spring Cleanup sponsors are Outdoor Venture Corporation and Fibrotex, USA.

“We would like to see a large turnout of volunteers to celebrate PRIDE’s 25th anniversary this year,” said Tammie Nazario, PRIDE President and CEO. “Since 1997, 445,827 people have volunteered with PRIDE, and more than 985,128 bags of trash and 972,103 old tires have been pulled from hillsides and waterways. Those are amazing numbers, but our region always needs one more volunteer ― you.

“After you pick up litter, dispose of it with your own trash and then call your local PRIDE Coordinator. Your volunteer hours will be added to the city or county’s Spring Cleanup tally,” Nazario said.

PRIDE coordinators are volunteers who are appointed by mayors and judge-executives. They work with the PRIDE staff to organize cleanup activities, recruit volunteers and track cleanup results.

PRIDE coordinators now are preparing for Spring Cleanup Month. They will schedule cleanups and recruit volunteers to participate. They also will assist volunteers who want to plan their own cleanups.

In Floyd County, the PRIDE Coordinators are:

• Teddy Pack, Floyd County PRIDE Coordinator, 606-886-2838, teddypack@kycourts.net

• Isabella Jacobs, City of Prestonsburg PRIDE Coordinator, 606-886-2335, isabella@prestonsburgcity.org

• Elmer Parsons, City of Allen PRIDE Coordinator, 606-874-9859, cityofallencityhall@gmail.com

• Kathy Mills, City of Wayland PRIDE Coordinator, 606-254-9366, kathy_Mills2000@yahoo.com

PRIDE, which stands for “Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment,” was founded in 1997 by Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-5) and the late James Bickford, who was the Kentucky secretary for natural resources and environmental protection. The PRIDE mission is to contribute to the economic and cultural growth of southern and Eastern Kentucky by improving water quality, cleaning up solid waste problems and advancing environmental education, in order to improve living conditions for its residents while enhancing the potential for tourism industry growth in the region.

To learn more about PRIDE and Spring Cleanup events near you, visit, www.kypride.org.