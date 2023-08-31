All federal and state governmental offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

In keeping with state closure guidelines the administrative offices of Floyd County and the Courthouse will also be closed on Sept. 4. Along with the county all municipal offices will be closed.

The Floyd County Public Library and branches will also be closed on Monday.

The United States Postal Service will close its local post offices and suspend deliveries. They will resume normal deliveries on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Also, the Floyd County Board of Education and all Floyd County schools will be closed.

Local banks, including People’s, Community Trust, Citizens Bank of Kentucky and US banks, will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Many private sector businesses will have modified hours.

Anyone needing services from local businesses and offices should call ahead to check on hours and closures.

Emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance will operate normally.