On Friday, July 3, a new contract was "overwhelmingly" approved upon by members with SEIU Dist. 1199 who work at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center. The decision comes on the heels of a candlelight vigil which was held on the front lawn of Highlands ARH's Medical Center, where workers and residents a ike came out to show their support.
According to a press release, on July 2, a tentative agreement was reached between the member bargaining committee with SEIU and ARH. Members who work at Highland ARH voted on the agreement throughout the day July 3, and the agreement was ratified.
According to a press release, workers with the hospital would like to thank the public for their support and look forward to working with all parties to provide the best possible health care services on behalf of the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.