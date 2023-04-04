The Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation will be sponsoring Camp Noah, a camp for children suffering from disaster, in Floyd and surrounding counties. According to Missy Allen, Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group co-chair, the foundation will be sponsoring $25,500 per county for five counties, totaling $127,500. Fifty children (K-3) will be helped in each county.
“The ARH Foundation has been a Godsend,” Allen said. “They have already been helping with some families. ARH, and the ARH Foundation care, and have been active in our community to try to help flood victims.
“As we were looking at opportunities, we came across information about a program for children, which they had done in western Kentucky after tornadoes,” Allen said.
That program was Camp Noah. After FEMA representatives reiterated Camp Noah and told the LTRG that it was a wonderful program, they began to look into it, she said.
“ We reached out to Lutherian disaster services, who coordinates Camp Noah,” Allen said. “The premise is similar to the Bible’s story of Noah. We liked the concept, and thought it would be good for kids in our area. They help these kids talk through what they have been through, while making it a fun time as well.”
Dates for camp have not been set, but while it approaches, Allen said, there are still things to do.
“The ARH Foundation will be paying for the big costs, but we still have to get things such as food” she said. “We also have to look at transportation because some folks might not be able to get there. In addition, we will be looking for local volunteers that will be willing to go through training, through the Lutherian services, to help with the camp. These are the things we will have to be working on. Then, we will start advertising and getting the word out to families in need.