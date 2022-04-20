Appalachian Regional Healthcare recently made a donation in the amount of $3,000 to Soul Food, a non-profit organization located in Prestonsburg, which helps feed children in Floyd and Johnson counties while sharing a Christian message.
According to the organization’s website, 22 percent or (222,380) of Kentucky’s children face hunger and go without adequate amounts of food. Hunger can affect children physically, emotionally and socially.
Many children in Eastern Kentucky rely on the meals they receive at school as their main source of nutrition. However, according to Soul Food officials, on weekends, students don’t receive those meals. That’s where Soul Food comes in — Citing a lack of collaboration between outreach programs and schools, Soul Food works with schools to provide food for students on weekends to make sure they don’t go hungry, all while spreading the message of Christ.