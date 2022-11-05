Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) recently announced its Third annual Lunch and Learn and Health Fair on World Diabetes Day will be held Nov. 14 at the Ramada Inn in Paintsville.
The 2022 World Diabetes Day event, in partnership with the Johnson County Health Department and sponsored by Anthem Medicaid, kicks off at 9 a.m., with local vendors including free health screenings such as dental exams, vaccines, A1C screenings, foot exams and blood pressure checks.
During the lunch and learn beginning at 11 a.m., community members can receive education from diabetes experts Bonnie Ferguson, APRN (endocrinology), Randall Mann, OD (optometry), Beth Kronenberg, CN (nutrition), and Jennifer Martin, APRN (foot care). Gentle Chair Yoga and Drumming Out Diabetes sessions will be offered throughout the day.
“Education and awareness are crucial in understanding, preventing and managing diabetes.” said Ashley Webb, RN, LDE, ARH Diabetes Education Coordinator. “This annual event allows us to inform the community of the vast diabetes resources available to them here in the Big Sandy region while providing health screenings, education and a nutritious lunch.”
The first 100 participants will receive a free event T-shirt. For more information, please call (606) 788-6407 or email, ewebb2@arh.org.