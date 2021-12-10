Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced last week the interim Community CEO taking the helm at its newest location in Paintsville, finalizing the company's acquisition of the former Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center and adding the company's 14th location in the region, according to a statement from the company.

Longtime hospital CEO Rocky Massey has moved into the position of Interim Community CEO for the hospital, as it officially becomes a part of the ARH system under its new name Paintsville ARH Hospital, the statement said.

Massey has spent the past several months in Paintsville, according to the statement, heavily involved with the acquisition team and getting to know the employees and medical staff there.

“As a part of the ARH system, the future of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center is full of potential and this location will allow for the additional growth of ARH’s services in the Big Sandy Region,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips. “To achieve this, the hospital will need strong, experienced leadership to transition it and the nearly 250 new Team Members it will bring into the ARH family. Rocky was a natural choice for this very important role.”

Johnson County Judge-Executive and President of the Paintsville/Johnson County Chamber of Commerce Mark McKenzie said the development was a positive one for the county and would improve access to quality healthcare for the county's residents.

“This acquisition will improve access to quality healthcare for our community," McKenzie said. "Having our local medical center to become the 14th location in the ARH multi-hospital system will be an asset to Johnson County.”

With more than 40 years at ARH, the statement said Massey has spent the past 19 years as the CCEO at the Beckley ARH Hospital in Beckley, W.Va. As Massey pauses his responsibilities at Beckley ARH, Jill Berry Bowen, RN, MSN, MBA, ACC, FACHE, is taking over the day-to-day operational responsibilities at Beckley ARH Hospital, serving as Beckley ARH Interim CCEO.

“I am both honored and excited to take on this important responsibility of bringing these employees and the Paintsville community into the ARH family,” Massey said. “After more than 40 years at ARH, I have a story to tell, and I think the newest members of our ARH family will be able to relate to it. I am confident my time in Paintsville will be valuable to the team there as they begin to navigate becoming a part of a local multi-hospital system such as ARH, and it will be rewarding for me as well.”

Massey began his healthcare career in 1981 with ARH as a Radiologic Technologist, the statement said, training at Wake Forest University to earn Ultrasound Registration in 1992, and earned a Master of Science in Management with emphasis on Health Care Administration from Marshall University in 1997.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), the Healthcare System of Appalachia, according to the statement, and ranked as one of the Top 10 Employers in Kentucky by Forbes Magazine, is a not-for-profit health system operating 14 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, West Liberty, Whitesburg and South Williamson in Kentucky and Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies.