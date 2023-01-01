Four years ago, Josh Mosley, Director of Process and Performance for Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, shared an idea with his boss, Big Sandy Regional Chief Executive Officer Tim Hatfield.

That idea has now evolved into an annual event for local children in Floyd County. Mosley said he mentioned the idea to ARH Regional CEO Tim Hatfield, during an initial meeting and Hatfield was immediately on board.

“Since pitching the idea to Tim Hatfield during one of the first times I met him, I had his full support,” Mosley said. “ARH has a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Mosley begins his work around October, when contacts Family Resource Coordinators from across Floyd County Schools and requests a list of student sizes. He does this to protect the child’s privacy. Once Mosley compiles his lists, he sends it via email to ARH employees who then choose a size of coat to purchase.

Hatfield praised Mosley’s work with the cost drive, which only has continued to grow every year.

“Josh is a great leader on our coat drive,” Hatfield said. “The Highlands ARH employees have purchased hundreds of coats for our school kids in need of warmth. This project has and always will be a labor of love for Josh and our employees.”

This year, Highlands ARH employees provided approximately 150 coats to local children throughout Floyd County. Mosley noted while the list was shorter this year, there was a greater need for adult-sized coats, as more middle and high school students were on the list than usual, due in part to the July floods.

The coat drive is personal to Mosley. Being on the receiving end of getting a coat from such programs, he plans to continue the event for years to come.

“Honestly, I'm inspired to continue because I've been on the receiving end of this as a child. I know the struggles of growing up in poverty and having parents that may not have made the best choices,” Mosley said. “Everyone deserves the warmth and comfort of a coat, regardless of age or socioeconomic status.”

Mosley asks that people remember there are children in need and it is those children that this project strives to help by providing warmth.

“Coats are a basic human necessity,” Mosley said. “It's our job to protect those who are most vulnerable among us and children can't help the situations they are in. Children of all ages deserve every opportunity afforded to them regardless of socioeconomic class. We have a duty to help those who aren't yet able to help themselves.”