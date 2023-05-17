The cast at Artist Collaborative Theatre is workin’ hard to make a livin’ while bringing joy, humor and sisterhood to the stage as they present ‘9 to 5 The Musical.’

Show performances will take place at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater on May 19, 20, 26 and 27; and at the Breaks Interstate Park Amphitheater on June 2, 3, 9 and 10.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Ashley Fuller Ratliff, director of ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ said she is excited to bring this performance to the stage.

Although she has been part of the ACT since 2003, Ratliff said, this will be her first time in the role of directing.

She went on to say she has waited three years to bring this performance to the stage, and she is excited it has finally come to fruition.

While the show does bring a lot of laughs, Ratliff said, it also dives into issues and challenges that women face in their daily lives.

“There’s a lot of elements in this show that are still very pertinent today in women’s lives,” said Ratliff. “There’s a lot of things they hit in the show … that we still deal with.”

Koen Powers, who is playing Josh in the ensemble cast, agreed.

The audience can expect to laugh, cry and even to be in shock, Powers said.

“It’s lovely, the show is lovely,” said Powers. “It’s so funny and it’s sweet; and it’s exhilarating to watch.”

Emily Ruth Kingery, who is playing the role of Judy Bernly, said that, along with the joy and the tears, the audience can expect to see a sisterhood built on stage.

“There are some great moments,” said Kingery. “And the three contrasting personalities that show the sisterhood, it’s really beautiful.”

Overall, Ratliff said, the audience can expect a good time.

Audrey Keathley, who is portraying Doralee Rhodes, agreed.

“Come to the show and you’ll have a good time,” said Keathley.

She went on to say the cast has worked tirelessly and passionately on this show because they believe in the power of telling a story.

“We believe that you can change the world through a story,” said Keathley. “You just have to tell it well enough.”

To reserve tickets, text, (859) 813-5109.