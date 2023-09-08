The Artists Collaborative Theatre is kicking off the Halloween season with its production of “Frankenstein.”

Performance dates will kick off on Oct. 6 and run every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28.

Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased at the door or reserved online via messaging the Artists Collaborative Theatre Facebook page.

Treyton Blackburn, co-director of the show, said catching “Frankenstein” is a great way to kick off the season.

“If you’re looking for something to celebrate Halloween with, this is a great way to celebrate Halloween,” said Blackburn.

“Frankenstein” is one of the quintessential Halloween monsters, Blackburn added, but the show will bring more than just gore to the stage.

“It is very much a monster show,” said Blackburn. “But it’s also a play that is as sad as it is scary.”

Co-director Jason Justice agreed.

“They (the audience) can expect the gamut,” said Justice. “You’ll cry, you’ll scream, you’ll be grossed out.”

“Frankenstein” is first and foremost a cautionary tale, Justice said, which takes on the essence of a love story — but for the pursuit of knowledge and science.

The story explores a range of emotions, Blackburn added, as it follows the relationship between the scientist and his creation.

“It’s a story of a parent and a child and what happens when parents don’t love or take responsibility for their children,” said Blackburn.

“Frankenstein” is the third collaboration piece between Justice and Blackburn, Blackburn said, and he is excited to work together again.

“There is no one that I love working with more than Jason Justice,” said Blackburn. “We bring out the best in each other and in our styles.”

Justice shared his sentiments.

“I love working with Treyton,” said Justice. “I think we do our best work together.”

Although the production is open to audiences of all ages, Justice said, it is a violent and scary show.

Blackburn said the production will give the audience everything they could want out of “Frankenstein.”

“It’s going to be a frightening fulfillment of everything you could want out of ‘Frankenstein,’” he said.

For more information on showtimes and venues, follow the Artists Collaborative Theatre’s Facebook page.