A cast from the Artists Collaborative Theatre (ACT) is putting the “fun” in “funeral” with their upcoming production of “Southern Fried Funeral”.

The show will open at 7:30 p.m. on July 7 at the Breaks Interstate Park Amphitheater with more performances at the same time on July 8, 14 and 15; followed by performances at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on July 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Jason Justice, director, said the show is about a prominent southern family, who may be a tad dysfunctional, coming together for the funeral of the patriarch.

This is a fun southern comedy, he said, that tackles the issues of real life loss.

“It tackles the issue of losing someone important to you while being able to laugh your way through it while you cry,” said Justice. “Because that’s what real life is.”

Ashley Fuller Ratliff, who will be playing Sammy Jo-Lefette, said with this performance, the audience can expect traditional ACT redneck comedy.

“It’s something they can all relate to,” she said. “There’s dysfunctional family moments, fights between mother and daughter, sisters, husband and wife, and just all the drama that comes along with losing a family member and all that entails sometimes.”

Natalie Holt, who will be playing Harlene Frye, agreed.

“I think everybody’s going to be able to find somebody in the show they relate to,” said Holt. “The characters are really well written in the way that everybody can find themselves on stage.”

Ella Tolliver, who will be playing Dorothy Frye, echoed those statements.

The characters are so relatable, Tolliver said, which makes it easier to portray them in the show.

“You don’t really have to act,” said Ella. “And it makes it more natural.”

The show is family friendly, Assistant Director Emily Chaney said, with a lot of “goofiness”.

“It’ll be goofy for any age,” Chaney said.

There will be eight chances to catch the performance, Tolliver said, and that will be eight different shows.

With live theater, Tolliver continued, each performance can potentially bring something new to the show.

“It doesn’t matter what night you come to see it,” said Tolliver. “We have eight shows and they’re eight different shows.”

Justice said the ACT has always prided themselves on southern comedy and this show is southern comedy at its height.

“It’s got heart,” said Justice. “It’ll make you laugh, it’ll make you cry; but you’ll laugh more than you cry.”