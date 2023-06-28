The investigation into the death of Prestonsburg native Amber Spradlin is ongoing, though no arrests have yet been made in connection with her murder.

After her body was found on June 18, Spradlin’s death has been at the center of controversy. Although Kentucky State Police haven’t said much about the case yet, they have confirmed that her death is believed to be the result of foul play. The incident took place in the Arkansas Creek area of the Martin community.

In a statement issued on June 27, attorney Mark Wohlander issued a statement on behalf of Spradlin’s family, announcing there will be a press conference at 1 p.m. on June 29 at the Floyd County Courthouse in Prestonsburg.

The purpose, the statement said, is to discuss updates on the murder investigation and the family’s concerns about the case.

“The family has questions as to those who were at Dr. Michael McKinney’s house located on Arkansas Creek Road, Martin, Kentucky, in the early hours of Sunday, June 18, 2023,” the statement said. “The family has learned that along with Dr. McKinney, his son Michael K. McKinney, Roy Kidd, there were at least two other individuals at the home when Amber was brutally murdered.”

The family, the statement said, will also be addressing concerns they have regarding Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams’ decision to transfer the 911 emergency call center from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville to the City of Prestonsburg’s 911 call center.

The family, the statement said, has confidence in the investigation being conducted by the Kentucky State Police.

“The family continues to support and thank Capt. Randal Surber and the men and women of the Kentucky State Police for their dedication and involvement in the investigation of Amber’s murder,” the statement said. “The family has complete confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Spradlin’s cousin Debbie Hall, who has been at the forefront of keeping her cousin’s case in the public eye, said the community support has been overwhelming.

“I knew she had a lot of friends and touched a lot of lives, but I really had no idea,” she said. “I have received thousands of messages, texts and phone calls since this happened.”

Reminiscing on the life of her cousin, Hall said Amber’s life was full of challenges.

“Her mother passed away when she was three years old, so her grandparents (my aunt and uncle) raised her,” Hall said. “Later, her sister was tragically killed in a car accident on route 80. So, it was really one thing after another for Amber.”

However, Hall said, throughout all the tragedy in her life, Amber kept persevering.

“She just smiled and went right on with everything, continuing to push forward and try,” she said.

Hall said Amber was an excellent caregiver to her grandparents, doing everything from grocery shopping to getting their medicine for them.

“Her grandfather has been dead a little over a year now, and she had just moved into her own house, for the first time, in August,” Hall said. “Little did we know, she wouldn’t even get to live in it for a year.

Hall said Amber was a kind-hearted person, and potentially too trusting at times.

“I think she was just a little naive; trusting people and feeling accepted,” she said. “I think she was just at the wrong place, at the wrong time, with the wrong people.”

Hall said she has confidence in the Kentucky State Police, who is handling the case.

“We have faith in KSP, and believe that they are doing their best with the investigation,” she said. “We understand that it will take time to get all the evidence processed and we are trying to be patient. Anyone who has information should contact KSP.”

Hall said she believes there are many at fault.

“Politicians have placed politics and profit before people, and their policies have failed Amber” she said. “The monster who committed this crime, and the people supporting them, will hopefully be punished. They do not deserve to be in society; anyone who committed such a brutal murder will do it again.

Hall said she finds comfort in knowing that God will have the final judgment.

Hall said she knows she can’t bring Amber back, but hopes her death will make a difference for future circumstances.

“This has been horrible for us, and I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this,” Hall said. “If there is anything good that can come out of all of this, that’s what it will be: preventing it from happening again. The citizens in the county deserve protection.”