Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a statement June 16 that action by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of April Bradford, 50, of Weeksbury, a school administrator, for alleged crimes involving the sexual assault of minors.

On June 15, the statement said, a Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Bradford for eleven counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (class B felony); one count of second-degree sodomy (class C felony); and seven counts of third-degree sodomy (class D felony).

The charges are related to allegations made by two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, at the time the alleged crimes occurred, the statement said.

The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police.

Special Prosecutions Unit Executive Director Rewa Zakharia presented the case before a Floyd County grand jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A Floyd County Circuit Court Judge has issued a warrant for Bradford’s arrest.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said June 16 that Bradford has been suspended from her position pending the outcome of the case.

"Upon receiving notice of this investigation, the district consulted with board counsel and took prompt action, suspending the administrator from employment pending the outcome of the investigation and further information being received," Shepherd said. "During this suspension, the administrator was instructed to not enter the grounds of any district property and the matter was reported to the Educational Professional Standards Board. Our policy prohibits us from talking about personnel matters until final action is taken."

For more on this story, check out the June 21 edition of the Floyd Chronicle and Times.