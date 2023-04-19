INEZ — Attorney General Daniel Cameron hosted a Fight Fentanyl Open Forum at The Roy F. Collier Community Center in Inez on April 13 to discuss the severity of the fentanyl problem and to propose and take suggestions on how to curtail the destruction caused by the drug in our region.

Cameron was joined by Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Hazlette, Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Council Executive Director W. Bryan Hubbard and mother and recovered addict Mary Parsons.

The group discussed a broad spectrum of issues related to fentanyl, including the lifestyle associated with drug use and its consequences, statistics on the devastation currently spreading throughout Appalachia and beyond and the involvement of out-of-state gangs and Mexican cartels in trafficking the drugs in Eastern Kentucky communities. Many of the issues in curtailing the problem were also discussed, including medically assisted treatment options (such as Suboxone and Methadone clinics) and their efficacy, residential treatment options and the difficulties with helping those in poverty attain that treatment through Medicaid and Medicare and the legal system’s approach to diversion and rehab as a means to help young users get clean and avoid a criminal record while focusing on putting traffickers behind bars.

Parsons said she battled with addiction for about three years and the fentanyl crisis has impacted her life directly.

“… I was homeless, I lost custody of my child, I was (committed to involuntary addiction treatment under Casey’s Law), I was filed as a missing person and I experienced every sort of problem it leads to, but the drugs were so powerful I couldn’t get off them,” Parsons said. “I lost my fiance and best friend … to a fentanyl overdose in 2017 and leaving his funeral, I had my own overdose … Five years of being clean and I still feel the residual effects of the addiction and my 14-year-old son still feels the residual effects of my addiction. It is very serious and it affects every aspect of our lives, even when you’re clean.”

Fentanyl is a ‘death sentence’

Slone said the drug first started coming into Pike County about two years ago.

“We first saw it coming in mixed in with heroin … I’ve been seeing more and more of it and talking with the drug enforcement officers locally, we’re really seeing it now,” he said. “Meth is still predominantly the choice as users can find it and the prices have come down.”

“General Cameron talked about the now-trend to mix this animal tranquilizer with it, I think they said they spray it over it, and I just learned this morning from one of our officers that we have that in Pike County,” Slone continued. “It’s really scary … I spoke with our coroner in Pike County, he’s a new coroner, he just came in at the first of the year. The first time I saw him, about two weeks after he took office, he said, ‘Bill, we’ve got an overdose problem in Pike County,’ … I was shocked when he told me the numbers. In the first three months of this year, there have been 130 death calls to the coroner’s office and 15 of those have been confirmed fentanyl overdoses. It’s scary, you know, that’s 60 a year in a county of 58,000.”

Slone went on to explain that, as a prosecutor, his office has focused on seeking treatment and rehabilitation for users that were arrested for possession and criminal charges for traffickers.

Hazlette, who has served with Kentucky State Police, as a deputy and as an intelligence officer before becoming the Johnson County Sheriff, said that fighting fentanyl will take everyone working together.

“We have to stand together and fight the good fight and do everything in our power to try and reverse the effects that have taken place,” Hazlette said. “As a young trooper … At that particular time in history, the drugs that we were exposed to were trivial as opposed to what we’ve got today. Marijuana, Valiums and Somas, Tylenol 3s and 4s were about the extent of what you saw in your daily routine … I left the road and worked on the governor’s executive security detail and during the time that I separated from being a road trooper was when the methamphetamine infiltrated the area, in the mid- to late 90s. It’s progressed from there to where we are. Fentanyl is a death sentence.”

An ‘existential war’

Hubbard presented data which showed that, when adjusted for the age groups that live in each state, Kentucky ranked the second highest in the nation with a rate of 49.2 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020 with 2,083 total deaths. The only state which outpaced Kentucky in this age-adjusted rate was West Virginia, with a rate of 81.4 per 100,000. West Virginia’s total deaths, however, were less at 1,330.

“This has been the case now for decades,” Hubbard said.

Fentanyl, Hubbard said, was the leading cause of death in Americans aged 18 to 45 in 2021, according to data from the CDC, outpacing car accidents, suicide and even COVID-19 and fentanyl outpaced COVID by nearly four times in this time period. According to more data compiled by Cameron’s office, the opioid problem is now disproportionately affecting Black Kentuckians, as in the U.S., fentanyl fatalities more than doubled in a span of just two years and the rate of fentanyl deaths is highest amongst Black Americans, accounting for 33,593 since 2018.

“The opioid epidemic has long been associated with our folks, and I say our folks, because having come up in the coalfields of Virginia, I am as much a hillbilly as y’all are,” Hubbard said. “It is now associated with our black brothers and sisters wherever they live in any number as they are now being impacted by fentanyl. It is not an ‘us’ issue or a ‘them’ issue, it is a ‘we’ issue and it is only going to be overcome if we do so in unity.”

When looking at overdose deaths nationwide from any drug, the period from 2018 through 2021 accounts for approximately 337,418 deaths, which is more than the number of deaths recorded in combat in World War II, Hubbard said.

Most of the drug overdose deaths from 2016 through 2021 involved fentanyl specifically, Hubbard said.

“This is a war. Without question, it is an existential war for survival that affects every community, family and individual in this commonwealth,” Hubbard said. “Kentucky has the fifth-highest percentage of what are called bereaved children in the United States. A bereaved child is defined as an individual who loses at least one parent by or before the age of 25. One in seven children in Kentucky will be a bereaved child … 22-percent of those will lose a parent to opioid death.

“This is the generational garden that is growing beneath us that will bring the next wave of drug overdose and death unless we change direction,” Hubbard continued.

Obstacles to treatment

Tab Scott, a clinical supervisor at Williamson Comprehensive Treatment Center in Williamson, West Virginia, said it is important to determine the path to recovery which works for each individual.

“Treatment is a viable option. We offer Methadone, Suboxone, Subutex and Vivitrol,” Scott said. “There are a lot of suboxone clinics in and around our communities and what I’ve seen lately is that that’s not touching fentanyl at all. Still terrible withdrawals from it and a lot of continued use, some people it does work for. What we’ve seen is methadone is a viable option.

“We offer individual and group counseling there and we have nurses and doctors on staff,” Scott continued. “The heavy emphasis is on the counseling … Until we work on what caused the root of the addiction, we really can’t do anything about it … Please just give it a chance.”

Although treatment is available and effective, the issue of payment is limiting for those reliant on Medicaid and there is a perception among many members of the public that many of those participating in MAT, according to one woman present at the forum.

“(Medically-Assisted Treatment) MAT certainly has its place,” Hubbard said. “There are a lot of people who are alive and maintaining their recovery today because of their use of MAT, and that is wonderful for them. Whatever it takes, because this is a by-any-and-all-means-necessary problem. However, we can’t be blind to the consequences and we can’t be blind to the reality of diversion and the way in which diversion can create an independent opioid use disorder among those who are opioid naive.

“We also cannot be blind to the fact that the very people who brought us here are the same people who brought us here are the same people who are manufacturing and cleaning up money from our state’s Medicaid program to provide treatment for the very thing they helped cause, so let’s just be real about it,” Hubbard continued.

Renee Ratliff, clinical director of the Mountain Center for Recovery and Hope at Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, said the parameters placed on these organizations by Medicaid and Medicare are extremely restrictive and don’t give them enough time to treat underlying issues in recovering addicts.

“One of the issues that we’re seeing and we need help with, and it’s statewide, is Medicare and Medicaid does not want to pay for the treatment that clients really need,” Ratliff said. “You can get seven days, you can get eight days or a week or two weeks. We’re blessed in our area to have Operation UNITE, which provides treatment and that’s great. It’s a wonderful program. We have (the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort) but it only pays for three days’ treatment. With the drugs we’re seeing now and the changes that are made, we’re having a terrible time and there’s terrible psychosis.”

Hubbard asked whether Ratliff thought that individuals that were affected by the psychosis had underlying mental health issues to begin with or whether the disorders were caused by substance use. Ratliff said it was impossible to determine when an individual arrives on drugs but the point was that they needed help first and foremost.

“We don’t know, because when they come in, they’re on drugs. So we don’t know which came first,” Ratliff said. “The point is that they’re our brothers and sisters in recovery and they’re having psychosis and they need help and I’m here today to try and ask for that.”

Cameron said officials are aware of the Medicaid and Medicare issues.

“The point you were making earlier about Medicaid and Medicare, we’ve heard that,” Cameron said. “So understand we’re aware of that and we’re trying to determine how we can be helpful in that process.”

A battle at the human level

Hubbard said the fentanyl crisis is one to be fought on a personal level, human-to-human. Using himself as an example to paint the importance of this personal outreach, Hubbard said that from his harsh beginnings, love and compassion from someone outside of the situation had allowed him to be where he was in life.

“I always kindly use myself as an example. For the first 12 years of my life, the only thing that I can remember out of my parents was screaming and cussing and violence, and had it not been for my mamaw and my two papaws, grade school educated coal miners, being active and involved and providing me with consistent, no, not all the time, but it was consistent, sanctuary, stability and exposure to spirituality, I tremble to think about where I would be right now. I can assure you of one thing, I would not be at this table,” Hubbard said. “I would be somewhere out there, hoping that someone at this table understood my circumstance and could help pull me out of it.”

Hubbard said that the risk is great and the physical resources to put an end to the epidemic don’t exist, making recognizing the human beings in those afflicted by addiction the most important aspect of fighting what he called a war against fentanyl. Hubbard explained that society as we know it is at stake and the powder keg currently primed in Kentucky is existential in nature.

“Just like a drought-stricken forest in a western state that catches fire from one lightning strike, this state was a tender box of social conditions which was ready to be set aflame the very moment OxyContin first hit the first county,” he said. “Whether we are talking about the poverty of our folks, the tremendous amount of childhood abuse and neglect, having one of the highest parental incarceration rates in the country, we have the human fuel here to combust our society within these borders, and that’s what we are witnessing.

“This is not a problem that can be solved with jails, with guns, with checks,” he said. “There’s not enough money, there’s not enough brick and mortar and concrete to build this facility or that facility to contain this. It is ultimately a spiritual issue, where we, as a society, have developed some amnesia as to our identity as human beings and what it means to be one. To echo (Kentucky Campaign Coordinator for Dream.org) Mr. (John) Bowman, we are at war, but the only way we are going to win this war is if we wage it for each other instead of on each other, with love and compassion that recognizes that divinity. Person-to-person, family to family, town to town and county to county, we’ve got 25 years to climb a mountain and I hope and I pray that I can be there to climb it along with y’all.”

For more information or resources if you or a loved one or community member is struggling with any kind of drug addiction, visit, www.findhelpnowky.org, or call the KYHelp Statewide Call Center at, 1(833)8-KY-HELP.