Attorneys for the family of Amber Spradlin met with representatives of the City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court and shared information about 911 calls generated from the residence of Dr. Mike McKinney on the morning she was murdered, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
“This meeting provided the family with information we had not previously been made aware of and has generated a better understanding of the role the 911 Center played in the handling of the call,” the release said. “Though we still have questions regarding the incident, we are focused on ensuring Amber’s killer or killers are brought to justice and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Therefore, we will not release any further information at this time.”
Lexington attorney Mark Wohlander, an attorney representing Spradlin’s family, criticized the Prestonsburg 911 Center during a press conference in June. Family members had said that one or more calls had been made to 911 from McKinney’s residence, where Spradlin’s body was found on June 18, and had not been dispatched to law enforcement.
The City of Prestonsburg began providing 911 dispatching services in Floyd County in January under an agreement with the fiscal court. Wohlander said at the press conference that he didn't understand why Floyd County's dispatching services were moved from the Kentucky State Police post in Pikeville and given to Prestonsburg.
"I will not rest until the 911 center is put back into the Kentucky State Police post," Wohlander said at the press conference. "Citizens of this county, whether you live in Prestonsburg or whether you live in Floyd County, you deserve to know that when you call 911, somebody's going to come, and you need to know that it's going to be dispatched."
The press release said the meeting “opened the door for future communications that we hope will ensure that the major stakeholders are at the table moving forward.”
“We plan to continue our communications and conversations with the City of Prestonsburg and Floyd County to ensure all the information surrounding this incident is assessed to make certain our community is well served by its 911 Center, the Prestonsburg Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police Post 9.”