During the Allen City Commission’s regular meeting on June 7, the commission heard from Auditor Richard F. Paulmann on the audit of the city’s finances from 2015 through the present.
Paulmann explained the financial statements going through cash and cash equivalents, receivables, capital assets and land. The city, like many throughout the region has run into hurdles, such as having enough money for infrastructure, public works and public safety.
The city's finances are overall in good shape, Paulmann said, with a net position of $294,633 ending on June 30. The report did show deficiencies in the fixed assets account. In response, the city hired three different Kentucky certified accountants to remedy all of the accounting and reporting needs — one to handle bookkeeping, one to draft the audit report, and also auditor.
The report noted that, “Because of the size of the City of Allen, and the small workforce, it is not possible to achieve a highly-structured control system ... The report also praised staff on their performance in daily and monthly functions.
The city commission, for the most part, agreed with the report, but expressed concern with the difficulty of finding an auditor.