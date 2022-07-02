Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon’s office recently found no instances of noncompliance in audits of Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt’s office.
On June 23, Harmon announced the audits of the sheriff’s tax settlement and oil and gas tax settlement.
According to a statement from Harmon’s office, auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the sheriff’s settlement presents fairly the taxes charged, credited and paid in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
The sheriff’s settlement, Harmon’s office said, is prepared on the regulatory basis, which is described in the auditor’s opinion letter. Regulatory basis reporting for the sheriff’s settlement is an acceptable reporting methodology, and this reporting methodology is followed for all 120 sheriff settlements in Kentucky.
Statements from Harmon’s office had identical comments on findings from the audits.
“The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance,” the statement said. “The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice, the statement said.The sheriff’s office, Harmon’s office said, is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
Both audits are available at the auditor’s website, auditor.ky.gov.