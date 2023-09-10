State Auditor Mike Harmon released the 2022 agreed-upon procedures engagement of Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt on Thursday, Aug. 31. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff.

According to a statement from Harmon’s office, Floyd County Sheriff applied for and received approval from the Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) to obtain an AUP engagement for calendar year 2022 in accordance with KRS 43.070(1)(c). AUP reports present the procedures performed and the results of those procedures, called findings.

Auditors performed the procedures, which were agreed to by the Floyd County Sheriff, on receipts and disbursements, excess fees, recordkeeping, and leases, contracts, and liabilities for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

The following exceptions were identified during the AUP engagement:

• Receipts are not being properly accounted for. Receipts are not batched daily and deposits are not made within 3 business days.

Sheriff’s Response: Fee checkout sheets are completed daily. All receipts are now batched daily and deposited in a timely manner.

• Excess fees due to the fiscal court were recalculated. There are $2 in the fee bank account that is due to the fiscal court as additional excess fees. This amount was not accounted for on the fourth quarter report.

Sheriff’s Response: Check will be remitted as excess fees for the balance remaining in account.

In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.

In 2018 the Kentucky General Assembly, following a recommendation by the State Auditor, passed legislation that allows county sheriffs and clerks that met certain criteria to apply for an Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) engagement in lieu of an audit of their fee account. The intent of the change, which became effective in July 2018, was to reduce audit costs for sheriffs and clerks that have a history of clean audits, while still maintaining an appropriate level of accountability.

The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.

The agreed-upon procedures report can be found on the auditor’s website at, auditor.ky.gov.