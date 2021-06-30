A Floyd man is facing federal charges related to THC possession and misbranding.
According to court documents, on June 24, a federal grand jury in London indicted Zachary Butler, 27, of N. River Street, Auxier, on charges of misbranding of a consumer product and possession with the intent to distribute THC.
According to the indictment, between June 2019 and May 2020, Butler caused “the introduction and delivery for introduction into interstate commerce ... delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)” which was misbranded in several ways. Included in the misbranding was that the labeling did not state information about the manufacturer, the contents and the active ingredient. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum $1,000 fine.
In addition, the indictment charges, on May 15, Butler knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum $1 million fine and a term of supervised release of three years.