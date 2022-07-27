With the start of the 2022-2023 school year just over a month away, Floyd County Schools, in conjunction with Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), Mountain Regional Prevention Center (MRPC) and Prestonsburg Tourism held a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 23 at Archer Park.
Floyd County students received free school supplies and toiletry items as long as they were accompanied by a parent.
The event also featured free food and drinks, including the popular Kona Ice. Students could also get their face painted and photos with their favorite superheroes and princesses.
Local hospitals and providers offered free sports physicals along with several free screenings such as stroke risk screenings and testing for Autism Spectrum Disorder (AsC).
Literature on smoking cessation, cancer education, prescription assistance and addiction recovery were just a few of the free services on-hand.