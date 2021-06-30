The Mountain Arts Center, last Thursday night, continued with its jam-packed summer lineup as Donnie Baker, from “The Bob and Tom Show” fame, took to the stage.
The venue had been in talks with booking Baker, according to Joe Cambell, Director of the MAC.
“We had been trying to bring in Donnie Baker for a while, and then his manager called. With the pandemic, we even discussed having it in June, but with restrictions, we didn’t know if we would be able to or not,” Cambell said.
Eldon Huff, a singer/songwriter from Harlan, Kentucky opened the show. His band also performs as a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band.
Huff was not the only performer with Eastern Kentucky ties, as backup vocalist Jennafer Russell, happens to be the granddaughter of the “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Loretta Lynn.
The MAC also allowed alcohol sales for the first time, as The Brickhouse restaurant had beer on tap for the show.
The MAC still has plenty of entertainment left on the summer schedule as July 2-3 the music will move outdoors to the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater for the Appalachian Strings and Things Festival.
Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry will also return to the stage July 10, 17 and 24. For tickets, call, 1-(888) MAC-ARTS, visit, www.macarts.com, or visit the box office.