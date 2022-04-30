On April 23, Floyd County native Allison Ball, the 38th treasurer of Kentucky was inducted into Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame by Congressman Hal Rogers during the club’s annual banquet at The Corbin Center.
Nearly 400 people attended the sold-out event to honor Republican leaders across the region. It was the first banquet in two years due to the COVID pandemic. Four individuals were inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame joining previous inductees, like U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers.
“We are incredibly proud of our Eastern Kentucky daughter, Allison Ball, for making history as the youngest woman in the nation ever elected to statewide office. She has been a bright rising star in the mountains and we appreciate her leadership in Frankfort,” said Congressman Rogers. “I’m grateful for leaders across our state, like Treasurer Ball, who continue to carry on a legacy of conservative principles that help strengthen this great nation.”
Treasurer Ball was a founding member of the Eastern Kentucky Young Republicans and the Eastern Kentucky Federation of Republican Women. She previously served as the Floyd County Republican Party chair, a precinct officer in Prestonsburg and president of the Fifth Congressional District Lincoln Club.
The 2022 inductees joining Treasurer Ball include: Conley Gregory, a long-time businessman and Republican leader in Wayne County; Manuel Montgomery, Republican Party chair for Magoffin County; and Bill Deaton, a retired businessman and Republican advocate in Laurel County.