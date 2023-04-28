A Banner man was arrested on several charges following a recent incident.
According to an arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Keegan Williams, on April 22, he and other officers were dispatched to Ridgewood Drive in Prestonsburg in reference to a domestic incident.
The citation said that, while en route, the officers were advised by dispatch that the caller called back and stated that the aggressor, Ronnie Spence, 44, of Holbrook Drive, Banner, had been heavily drinking alcoholic beverages and had left the scene to avoid law enforcement.
Upon arrival at the residence, the citation said, officers spoke with the victim, who told them that Spence had strangled her and told her he was going to kill her. The victim, the citation said, had marks indicating she had been choked.
Officers, Williams wrote, learned that Spence was in the area of Dewey Lake, and, while en route to contact him, PPD Sg. Preston located Spence’s vehicle flipped on its top.
Williams wrote that he made contact with Spence and could instantly smell an odor of alcoholic beverages. The citation said Williams did not conduct field sobriety tests because Spence was having a difficult time maintaining balance and looking straight ahead.
Spence advised he needed no medical attention and was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center, where he was charged with DUI, second-degree strangulation, resisting arrest and a traffic charge.