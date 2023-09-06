The people of Eastern Kentucky are being invited to step into the history books and experience life at a Civil War battlefield this weekend at the historic reenactment of the Battle of Middle Creek.

Patrick Davis, president of the Friends of Middle Creek, said the group is expecting decent weather over the weekend.

“I expect we’re going to have some wonderful family turnouts,” said Davis.

Davis said there are normally about 150 reenactors at the event.

“That includes soldiers, civilians and everybody in between,” said Davis. “Unfortunately the hobby is shrinking and there is another event that has decided they like our weekend. We may have fewer but we are going to do what we can.”

School day and living history day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 8..Local students will be offered an opportunity to learn about what life was like during the Civil War era and about the battle fought on the battleground.

A Remembrance Ceremony will also be held at 9 p.m. Sept. 8. Davis said this will be a time when they focus on those who lost their lives during the battle and also individuals in the community who helped the Friends of Middle Creek who may have passed away in the last year.

“It’s something that we started when we started doing the reenactment,” said Davis. “It’s become an important aspect.”

Davis said local preacher Alex Gardner will be performing the service.

The camp will open at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 and there will be a ladies’ social at 11 a.m.

The reenactment of the Battle of Ivy Mountain will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 and a night battle will be held at 8:30 p.m.

Davis said the night battle is a time for the reenactors to cut loose and have fun. It is difficult for spectators to observe so Davis said this event is more for the reenactors than the spectators.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 the camp will open at 10 a.m. There will be a traditional church service at 11 a.m. and the final reenactment of the weekend, the Battle of Middle Creek, will be held at 2 p.m.

Davis said anyone interested in becoming a reenactor is invited to speak with any of the participants about how to become involved.