A Floyd man was arrested recently for allegedly shooting a man and firing a gun in the direction of the victim’s girlfriend..
On July 15, James Ryan Hall, 38, of Beaver, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and wanton endangerment connected to the incident which Kentucky State Police said occurred at Hi Hat.
According to the arrest citation by KSP Trooper M. Coleman, on July 14, Hall shot Vernon Johnson causing him serious injuries before then firing the gun in the direction of Johnson’s girlfriend. The citation said the incident took place at Nancy Road.
Hall was arrested the next day, July 15, at Tackett Fork Road, according to the citation.
Court documents show that Hall pleaded not guilty to the charges at arraignment on July 16 before Floyd District Judge Eric D. Hall, who ordered him held on a $50,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.