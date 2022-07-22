A benefit lunch will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson. The event will be held in front of the Old Courthouse and delivery will be available. The lunches are $6 and include hamburger, hotdog, chips and cake. Text for orders to, (606) 259-1010, or, (606) 791-0435.

