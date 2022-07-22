A benefit lunch will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson. The event will be held in front of the Old Courthouse and delivery will be available. The lunches are $6 and include hamburger, hotdog, chips and cake. Text for orders to, (606) 259-1010, or, (606) 791-0435.
Latest News
- Kate Moss: ‘I’m finally being true to myself’
- Selena Gomez quietly ended secret relationship
- Ivana Trump’s funeral estimated to have cost at least $152k
- ‘For All Mankind’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+
- ‘Rugrats’ Team on OG Fans’ Response to the Iconic Babies & Season 2 Adventures (VIDEO)
- What to do If You Receive a Denial Letter From FEMA
- ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Trailer: Alpha & More New Stories in the Apocalypse (PHOTOS)
- Beshear cites Israel trip as reason he won't make Fancy Farm pilgrimage
Most Popular
Articles
- Charged school administrator pleads not guilty; pretrial set for October
- Coal Run City Commission votes to surplus cruiser to City of Prestonsburg
- Burchett honored as Kentucky Youth Soccer Girls' Player of the Year
- Descendants of Jenny Wiley visit newly-named Little Mud Lick Falls Walking Trail
- Star City Day to be held at a later date
- Leadership Kentucky Announces 2022 BRIGHT Kentucky Class
- Obituaries 7-13-22
- All Mountain Baseball: Player of the Year and Coach of the Year
- Pikeville sues Suddenlink, claims company owes $1.2 million in damages
- Obituaries 7-20-22
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.