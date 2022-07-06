Nearly five years to the day after Larry Hinkle died after being hit by a vehicle on Ky. 680, the man who was convicted of hitting him and fleeing the scene was sentenced to five years in prison for his crimes.

On June 30, Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris sentenced Kyle Collins, 27, of Owsley Fork Road, Berea, to five years in prison on charges of reckless homicide, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with a death or serious injury.

On July 1, 2017, according to police, Hinkle, 60, of Mud Creek, was walking along Ky. 680 near Mud Creek, when he was struck by a car driven by Collins.

Police said Collins then left the scene without rendering aid to Hinkle and fled the scene.

According to Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner, the investigation was at a standstill, as there were no suspects.

“They had no suspects because the person who hit him kept on going. Many months later, someone found a car that had been pushed over the hill in an attempt to conceal it not far from the area of the accident,” Turner said.

Collins, who sought help from his parents in ditching the car, had removed the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), Turner said. However, the Kentucky State Police were able to retrieve the number from another location on the vehicle.

“They had removed the VIN plate but KSP was able to find it from another location on the car and traced it back ultimately to Kyle Collins,” Turner said. “He initially denied it but eventually admitted he was the driver who had hit Hinkle.”

Collins denied being intoxicated at the time of the incident, and because he fled the scene, there was no blood test to use, according to Turner.

“So the most viable charge to prosecute him on was leaving the scene of an accident where there was a fatality, which is a Class D Felony. Ultimately, he pled guilty to that charge and accepted a five-year sentence which is the maximum available,” Turner said.