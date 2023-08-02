One year after flooding devastated several counties in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered good news to flood survivors in Floyd County.

Beshear announced in Prestonsburg Thursday, July 27, that 33 new, affordable houses will be built and one vacant house rehabilitated for Floyd County residents who lost their homes during the July 2022 flood.

"But, you know, first, Floyd County needs the land," Beshear said. "So, today, I brought $2 million to help make that happen."

Beshear made the announcement on a 27-acre site at Cliff where 20 single-family homes will be constructed. A 7-acre lot "just a couple hundred yards away" will be the location of an additional 14 single-family dwellings, Beshear said. Both sites are out of the floodplain.

Mountain Housing Corporation will construct the new homes, Beshear said.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said in remarks prior to Beshear's announcement that officials are also looking at sites in the Right Beaver and Betsy Layne areas to "ensure that there is enough affordable property and housing for everyone in need."

The $2 million comes from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Once the property is acquired, Beshear will announce funds to help Floyd County build water, sewer, sidewalk and road infrastructure on the lots, according to a press release issued by his office. After the infrastructure is installed, construction will begin.

A timeline for the project was not announced during Beshear's visit.

In remembering the July 2022 flooding, Beshear said, “We made a promise that day — not me, us — that we would rebuild every home and every life. But as we sit here today at the one-year anniversary, knowing they're still so much work to do, folks, recovery shouldn't be our goal. Revitalization should. When an area has been through all of this, after basic challenges from the decades before, it's not enough simply to rebuild structures, but how about to move forward?"