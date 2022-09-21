Gov. Andy Beshear made his way to the Mountain Arts Center Sept. 19 to meet with state and local officials from across the region, along with the public, to discuss upcoming plans to complete 13 additional miles of the Mountain Parkway.

“It is wonderful to be here today, it’s even better to be here in this facility, in this community with good news,” said Beshear, introducing the plans for work on the parkway.

Beshear then spoke about the plans in more detail and the importance of the project for improving economic opportunity.

“We have an announcement that is more than a half century in the making. We are going to fulfill the decades-old promise of completing the Mountain Parkway, completing a major connector between Appalachia, and the rest of Kentucky,” said Beshear.

Beshear said the Mountain Parkway expansion has always been a large priority to him so that Eastern Kentucky may be easily accessible to the rest of the world.

“Today I am here in Floyd County to say that an end is in sight to move this project into completion,” Beshear said.

According to a statement issued by Beshear’s office, KYTC is working closely with the Federal Highway Administration to follow the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process and other federal laws and policies. The cabinet will schedule a public information meeting by early 2023 to provide more details about the project.

“As the final leg of the Mountain Parkway from Salyersville to Prestonsburg starts to become a reality, I would like to thank Gov. Beshear for his hard work,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

“You all know some of the limitations we’ve had to bring in business, having this four lane super highway is going to ensure that every part of Eastern Kentucky can be in the game, and you can bet with all these announcements we’re making day after day, is going to ensure we bring new and better jobs into this community,” Beshear said.

Beshear said once the project is completed, the Mountain Parkway will run about 90 miles from Winchester, to U.S. 23 just west of Prestonsburg. Kentuckians will be connected from Pikeville to Paducah, along a safer and more modern parkway.

Beshear spoke about the recent flooding events in Eastern Kentucky, adding that it was of the utmost importance that the disaster not stop the region from seeking opportunities nor prevent us from rebuilding better and stronger infrastructure, so Eastern Kentucky may continue to thrive.

“We are going to rebuild every structure and every life, we are going to do whatever it takes. Not just to pick our brothers and sisters up who have been knocked down and help them back up, but to move forward with them. To make sure this does not lessen the opportunities that this region sees, to make sure we don’t continue to see depopulation of Eastern Kentucky,” Beshear said.