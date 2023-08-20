Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced more than $104,000 will be provided to fiscal courts in 28 Kentucky counties. The money consists of a percentage of the yearly mining permit and acreage fees paid by surface coal mining companies in each county, according to a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

The Department for Natural Resources annually collects mine permit and acreage fees required by surface coal mining companies doing business in Kentucky. By August 1 of each year, an amount equal to 33 and one-third percent paid during the preceding fiscal year are returned to those coal-producing counties. The fiscal court can use the money for general purposes or for specific projects as they deem appropriate.

“These funds are a welcomed resource for our coal-producing communities where resources can be scarce,” Beshear said. “It’s an opportunity for us to help support those counties who for years, have supported Kentucky’s coal industry.”

The 2023 local recipients include:

Floyd County Fiscal Court $3,195.84

Johnson County Fiscal Court $3,858.34

Knott County Fiscal Court $4,204.17

Letcher County Fiscal Court $13,379.17

Magoffin County Fiscal Court $750.00

Martin County Fiscal Court $4,883.34

Perry County Fiscal Court $6,670.84

Pike County Fiscal Court $16,375