Beshear announces start of major water line replacement in Floyd, presents $2.6 million in funding to improve county’s water infrastructure

On Sept. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the start of a project to replace almost 20,000 feet of water lines and $2.6 million in funding to improve water infrastructure in Floyd County during a visit to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. The governor also welcomed the arrival of more travel trailers at Jenny Wiley State Park that will shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors.

“Today, we are in Eastern Kentucky announcing some good news,” Beshear said. “We will be with our Eastern Kentucky neighbors and families for the long haul. We aren’t going anywhere.”

Wayland to Lackey water line replacement project

During the visit, Gov. Beshear announced the start of the Wayland to Lackey Water Line Replacement Project. The Floyd County Southern Water and Sewer District (SWSD) was awarded a $1.5 million grant in fiscal year 2019 from the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program. The project will replace almost 20,000 feet of existing water lines with new PVC and iron lines from Lackey, along Route 7, to the City of Wayland. Service lines and meters will also be replaced for approximately 100 customers.

This will enable a sustainable and reliable water source that encourages business retention, as well as new businesses to locate to the area. It also will let the district keep rates as low as possible due to fixing its water loss issue. With the completion of this project, SWSD will also be able to make an interconnect with Knott County Water and Sewer District to have another source of water in case of emergencies.

The project received authorization to proceed last week.

Ky. 680 Minnie to Ky. 80 water line extension/connector project

As part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan Cleaner Water Program, Gov. Beshear presented a ceremonial check $1,909,717 for SWSD representing his approval of the funding. This money will finance a project to construct 19,000 feet of water line to unserved areas, a new 200,000-gallon water storage tank and a booster pumping station. The project is expected to serve 10 unserved households. Gov. Beshear originally announced his approval of this funding in July, along with 29 other projects.

“We certainly appreciate the commitment from the governor in helping us to upgrade our local infrastructure,” Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said. “This is very important to Floyd County and Eastern Kentucky as a region in order to move our county forward.”

“This project will serve residents of Floyd County for years to come,” said Jeff Prater, chairman of SWSD. “This investment will help our people and our businesses by providing them with safe and reliable water.”

Wheelwright water treatment plan

Gov. Beshear also announced the Appalachian Regional Commission approved $770,669 in funding for the City of Wheelwright to construct a 432,000 gallon-per-day water treatment plant. This project will replace the existing water treatment plant with a new and larger capacity plant. This will ensure reliable water service for 356 households and 15 businesses in Wheelwright.

“This past month has been one of the most challenging times I’ve faced as a lawmaker. I still struggle to find the right words to describe the devastation in the region,” Sen. Johnnie Turner of Harlan said. “However, I’m thankful and proud of the General Assembly for appropriating $250 million in emergency funds to help bring relief to our people. I also want to thank Gov. Beshear for working with lawmakers and ensuring the process proceeded quickly. The announcement of these water projects is much-needed here in our region, and a wise long-term investment will help make sure Minnie and Wheelwright thrive. While it’s not a long-term fix, I want to thank Louisiana for making access to these trailers possible, as it will go a long way in helping families with safe housing in the cold winter months ahead.”

“It is difficult to overstate just how important these projects are to Wheelwright and the surrounding area, because the need for a new and bigger water treatment plant has been clear for years,” Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty of Martin said. “Once complete, it will play a critical role in sustaining the correctional center, while also giving more than 350 families and more than a dozen businesses the better service they need and certainly deserve. The water line extension, meanwhile, is absolutely necessary to maximize the new connector road’s potential for economic development, serve our facilities already there – including our new fire department that is currently under construction –and also get water to those unserved residents in Floyd County. I have been proud to work with my fellow legislators and Gov. Beshear on these and similar projects that are making our county an even better place to live, work and raise our children.”

“This new plant is going to really help our people and businesses,” Wheelwright Mayor Don Hall said. “Wheelwright will benefit from this project for years to come. Our thanks go out to everyone involved.”

The project will also support the Southeast Kentucky Correctional Center, providing the facility with reliable clean water. The correctional facility provides programming and education opportunities for inmates, a substance abuse program and vocational training programs.

Travel trailers update

To date, the state has moved 299 individuals into 197 travel trailers, up from 119 this past Wednesday, which includes the 24 occupied and 35 onsite here at Jenny Wiley. Other trailer locations include Carr Creek, Mine Made Campground, Crockettsville Campground, and soon locations in Whitesburg, Clay County and Perry County Park.

“The travel trailers are greatly needed because we do still have several thousand displaced residents in Eastern Kentucky,” Judge-Executive Williams said. “We want to thank Gov. Beshear for helping these folks get back on their feet and appreciate the governor and his staff being with us every step of the way.”

The governor also introduced Derrek McIntosh, who lost his home in the flood and was able to move into a travel trailer in Floyd County yesterday.

“I’d like to thank everyone that’s been there, that came to us, that rescued us in the flood, that was there for us when we didn’t have clothes on our backs, and was there for my family and my daughter when we needed Floyd County the most,” McIntosh said. “Thank you all and thank you governor. I really appreciate it.”