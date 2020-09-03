Gov. Andy Beshear on Sept. 3 announced $2,356,381 in grant funding for four infrastructure projects that will improve utility services in Eastern Kentucky communities.
The grant funding is through the Department for Local Government (DLG). Those receiving funds, from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP), are Floyd County, Harlan County, Johnson County, Paintsville and Salyersville.
“Improving public health and increasing opportunities across Eastern Kentucky is a top priority for my administration,” Gov. Beshear said. “These projects will provide better utility infrastructure, which will help to spur economic growth, and they also show that even as we battle COVID-19 and fight to protect the lives of Kentuckians, we remain committed to the people and communities of Eastern Kentucky.”
“Every Kentuckian, no matter where they live, should have reliable infrastructure,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “These projects, along with other actions by Gov. Beshear and this administration, will ensure all of Eastern Kentucky has reliable water and wastewater systems and the infrastructure necessary for greater economic development.”
The projects funded locally include:
Floyd County
Floyd County will use a $248,955 grant for the Estill Bottom Emergency Water Line Relocation Project to repair an outdated water line and ensure continued service. Upon completion, Floyd County will extend 1,700 linear feet of water line to provide better quality drinking water and full service for 15 businesses and 300 households in the area.
“I would like to thank Gov. Beshear, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Department for Local Government for the grant awarded for the Estill Bottom Project in Wayland,” said Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “This particular section of the water system has been a problem for several years and this funding will allow Southern Water District to upgrade their system and provide adequate water service to over 300 homes in the area. On behalf of the Floyd County Fiscal Court, Southern Water District and the residents of Floyd County, we thank you for your continued support.”
Paintsville/Johnson County
Paintsville will use a $1.5 million grant for the Paintsville/Johnson County Economic Development Sewer Expansion Project. The city will use the funds to extend the sewer line from the Paintsville wastewater treatment plant to the Honey Branch wastewater treatment plant. This will expand and improve utility service for 10 businesses and 75 households.
“We are so grateful for this funding and the help we received from Gov. Beshear, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Department for Local Government,” said Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon. “This funding will help us expand our sewer system and provide better quality service for the people of Paintsville and Johnson County.”
