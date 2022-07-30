On July 30, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on his administration’s response to catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

“We continue to pray for the families who have suffered unfathomable loss,” Beshear said. “We also pray for the first responders. This mission has been especially challenging, and what they are experiencing firsthand is tremendously stressful and difficult. We thank all those involved for their tireless efforts.”

Fatalities

There have been 25 confirmed fatalities in five counties: four in Breathitt County; two in Clay County; 14 in Knott County (10 adults and four children); two in Letcher County; and three in Perry County.

The governor announced that contributions to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund will first go to paying for each flood victim’s funeral.

Rescues

At least 1,432 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders from Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.

• The Kentucky National Guard rescued 404 individuals by aircraft.

• The Tennessee National Guard rescued 224 by air.

• The West Virginia National Guard rescued 36 by air.

• Nineteen people and two dogs have been rescued by boat by the Kentucky National Guard.

• Kentucky State Police has assisted or is assisting in 624 water rescues.

• Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has assisted in 125 water rescues.

“We are so grateful to all those responders, and a special thank you to the Governors and the Guard of Tennessee and West Virginia,” Gov. Beshear said.

Missing persons

Kentucky State Police is responding and actively searching for missing people.

• If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

• If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at (606) 433-7711.

• If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404.

• If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at (606) 784-4127.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at (606) 573-3131.

Please note phone lines are extremely busy right now. It may take a while to get through.

A command staging area has been established at the Hazard Armory for emergency personnel only. The public should not travel to the affected areas until emergency personnel gives the all-clear.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

• As of 10:30 a.m. EDT on July 30, 5,673 donors have contributed $684,668 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

• To donate, visit TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov.

• To learn more about the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, see the press release on its launch.

Flood Resources

Gov. Beshear is compiling a list of resources for those impacted by flooding at governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.

Sheltering — state parks

A total of 142 people are being temporarily housed at Kentucky State Parks:

• 138 people are staying in temporary housing at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, occupying 36 rooms and two cottages, with eight people staying in the campground. Rooms are fully booked, but campgrounds are available.

• Four people are staying in temporary housing in campers at the Paintsville State Park Campground.

• Pine Mountain State Resort Park has six rooms available.

• Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park is still without power. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has projected the road should be accessible within 4-5 hours. The Energy and Environment Cabinet is currently working on water issues at the park.

Emergency shelters

For an up-to-date list visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources. If you have been impacted by the recent flash floods, please call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) response

• FEMA search and rescue teams are engaged in rescue operations in Kentucky. Additional teams and personnel will be activated as needed.

• Eighteen tractor trailer truckloads of water are being provided to the state of Kentucky for flood survivors.

• Fourteen counties and three cities have declared a state of emergency: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties; and the City of Beattyville, the City of Paintsville and the City of Salyersville.

Power outages

• There are more than 18,000 power outages currently being reported. Restoration should mostly wrap up tonight in Johnson, Magoffin and Martin counties.

• Customers in Floyd and Pike counties should be 95% restored by Sunday night.

• Restoration will continue into next week in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

Water outages

• According the Emergency Response Branch Division of Waste Management, 18 wastewater systems are under limited operations, primarily due to flooded infrastructure. Three wastewater plants are experiencing bypasses.

• Nineteen water systems have limited operations due to power outages.

• There are 26,480 service connections without water.

• There are 29,214 service connections under Boil Water Advisory.

• Three drinking water systems are not operational.

• Breathitt County Water District: 3,245 service connections without water.

• Fleming-Neon Water Company: 1,402 service connections without water.

• Jackson Municipal Water Works: 2,329 service connections without water.

Panbowl Lake Dam

• River water is down 10 feet. Leaks are almost negligible.

• The situation is no longer dangerous or hazardous.

• Ky 15 is open and all barricades have been removed.

Natural gas

• 135 customers in Hindman are without natural gas service due to flooding. Frontier Gas had to shut off system in Jackson to due to flooding of regulator stations that are under 10 feet of water.

• There are 635 customers there without gas and no restoration will start until water recedes could be next week.

Road and bridge closures

• The road into Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park – KY Route 1883 – could be reopened later today. Crews began working this morning to replace a washed-out pipe.

• At least 10 bridges remain closed in Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. A full assessment of bridge and road damage cannot be completed until flood waters fully recede.

• All state routes are reopened in Clay County. Highway crews cleared approximately 100 rock and mud slides in the Manchester highway district and have so far replaced or repaired about a dozen highway culverts. KYTC crews are turning their attention to helping Clay County crews clear and reopen county roads in Oneida-Bullskin area.

• Crews also are busy clearing roads in the Pikeville highway district and assessing damage to their own equipment and facilities.

• KYTC is also engaged in hauling water and other supplies and in locating temporary trailer housing for displaced families.

• About 100 travel trailers that were purchased for tornado victims in western Kentucky, and which have been decommissioned and cleaned or were never deployed, are being delivered to eastern Kentucky by contract haulers. KYTC personnel from the Paducah district are flying in to assist with trailer installation.