Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement Aug. 12 that the “monumental challenge of recovering and rebuilding from disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky has entered a new and critical phase” with the beginning of widespread debris removal.

“We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” Beshear said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”

A national company, AshBritt, through competitive bidding was awarded a contract by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for removal of debris from state right of way in the 13-county flood disaster area. Local governments were offered the opportunity to join in the contract for clearing of county right of way as well.

Eleven of the 13 counties covered by President Biden’s disaster declaration have opted to join in the contract: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike.

“We at the Transportation Cabinet stand ready to take a load off the shoulders of the local governments in the flood disaster area,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Removing debris not only helps remove safety hazards along roadways and households, it’s a key step in the road to recovery as Kentuckians seek a fresh start from the aftermath of the storms.”

The first truck was deployed on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Whitesburg in Letcher County and by Thursday, Aug. 11, 429 loads had been collected in Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. As of Aug. 12, the company had deployed 43 trucks and crews in those six counties to continue debris removal, with a focus on engaging Kentucky contractors.

Under the cabinet’s contract with AshBritt, residents can place most types of flood debris on right of way in front of their homes for pickup by AshBritt trucks and crews. Debris eligible for pickup includes:

• Construction and demolition materials — non-recyclable building construction materials such as drywall, asphalt shingles, sinks / tubs, floor tiles, etc.; non-recyclable building contents and personal property, such as carpeting / rugs, furniture and clothing.

• Electronic waste — electrical or electronic devices such as TVs, computers, printers, radios and small appliances.

Household hazardous waste — paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, etc. Must be in a secured container and not leaking in any way.

• White goods — large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and driers. Residents are cautioned to follow local government guidelines for disposal of refrigerators, which must be free of rotted food if placed outside for pickup.

• Vegetative materials — debris from trees, limbs, brush, leaves.

The contract does not cover ordinary household trash and recyclables or bagged debris of any kind. The debris removal service is not a substitute for regular trash pickup. AshBritt’s debris collection and disposal will be monitored by ER Assist Inc., a company that specializes in helping state and local governments navigate federal rules that govern reimbursements for disaster recovery expenses.

Safety Note: The AshBritt debris collection trucks typically are large vehicles augmented with trailers for added capacity. In many areas they will have to operate from a traffic lane. Motorists are strongly advised to exercise caution by slowing down and given them plenty of room on the roads.