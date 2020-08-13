On Aug. 13, Gov. Andy Behear announced that Floyd County was one of a number of counties who are a part of the AML Pilot Project, which helped fund Prestonsburg’s Rails to Trails Project.
During a live press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by a number of state officials, including Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Congressman Hal Rogers, as Beshear announced several counties which will benefit from the AML Pilot Project. According to officials, federal funding was awarded for projects in the areas, which Rodgers said would help a “revival in the coal fields.”
These abandoned mine lands, according to officials, are coming back to life through this project to help benefit the areas which were named. Prestonsburg, which Beshear said he loves, has used its funding for its Rails to Trails Project which opened this past weekend.
“Today we wish we were traveling to Eastern Kentucky, because these are amazing communities that I love and we all love,” Beshear said. “What we’re trying to do here today is show you what a socially-distanced ribbon-cutting looks like. That means its different but it means its safe.
“I think what you see here today is what we see in the mountains every day, that’s a little innovation to meet new challenges that we face,” he added.
Today marked Beshear’s first AML project announcement, which has been going on for five years now here in the state.
