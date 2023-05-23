Just days after winning the Democratic nomination, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear conducted a statewide bus tour to kick off his campaign.

One of those stops on the second day included Pikeville on May 20.

“Hello Pikeville and Pike County,” Beshear shouted as he walked into the Pike County fiscal courtroom where nearly 200 supporters waited as the rally was moved due to weather from the stage in front of the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “It’s great to be here.”

Beshear touted his record regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, tornado and flood disasters and what his administration has done to address them.

Beshear took some jabs at his opponent in the November General Election, current Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, while not mentioning Cameron by name.

“Our opponent will use any tactic and say anything against us in order to win this election,” Beshear said. “We can’t let that happen; we’ve worked too hard to let that happen.”

After his speech, Beshear went into the crowd, shaking hands and taking pictures before leaving for his final stop of the day in Prestonsburg.

Beshear was joined at the microphone by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins.