Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development’s state director for Kentucky, Thomas Carew, June 22 to announce millions in funding that will be available to help Eastern Kentucky communities repair water infrastructure damaged by last year’s floods.
The more than 20 counties that received a major disaster declaration in 2022 are eligible to apply. The funds, according to a statement from the governor’s office, can be used to repair damaged water infrastructure as well as to reduce long-term risks from future weather events. Applications opened today and will remain open for 60 days. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov.
“The flooding caused unprecedented destruction in these rural communities, including significant damage to water infrastructure,” Beshear said. “Today, we are once again keeping the promise we made to be there for our Eastern Kentucky families during the entire rebuilding process.”
“Thank you, Gov. Beshear for helping highlight this important supplemental funding,” said Carew. “No community can thrive without water. That’s why we pushed hard for this program. This is just another way that USDA Rural Development supports communities throughout their long-term recovery efforts. By working together, Eastern Kentucky can build back stronger than ever.”
“The flooding last year was devastating. For many people, you go to bed one night, you wake up the next day, and your life is gone. Everything that you’ve worked for your entire life — it’s gone. We not only lost property; we also lost lives,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “But one thing about us folks in Eastern Kentucky is that we all stick together. We’re going to work through this together with the help of the Governor. These announcements really help us turn the page. The future of Eastern Kentucky is going to continue to get brighter and brighter.”