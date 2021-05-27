PIKEVILLE — Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers visited Pikeville Medical Center on May 24 for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center.
The AVA Center provides therapy for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD. The center — which currently has about 36 students in the program and at least 172 children on its waiting list — offers applied behavior analysis therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and feeding therapy.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24 marked the official opening of the AVA Center, though it unofficially opened about nine months earlier. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was delayed until May 24.
The event featured speeches by Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, and PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn, as well as appearances by many local and state officials. In his speech, Rogers remarked on how the AVA Center has expanded to a second location in the span of about nine months, since its first location across from the main PMC Building first opened.
“Look at the progress you’ve already made, expanding access from 12 children to 36, and hope is abundant to the 172 children who are on your waiting list,” Rogers said. “It must be comforting for their families to watch this center grow, knowing that this facility is expanding for them. And I applaud your team for working together and hard to recruit the certified medical professionals that you need to get those children off the waiting list and into this life-changing program.”
He talked about the impact that the center has already had on the children in the program.
“In just a few short months, some of the children who were nonverbal are now talking for the first time, and others with sensory-based challenges are now able to tolerate textures and noises that they couldn’t before.”
During Beshear’s speech, he emphasized the importance and significance of the AVA Center for Eastern Kentucky in terms of its access to healthcare for families with children who have been diagnosed with ASD. He said that he believes it is wrong for families to have to move in order to have access to healthcare.
“I believe healthcare is a basic human right,” Beshear said. “If we believe that healthcare is truly something that everybody should have, that should be accessible, that should be affordable, it means that every child in this region should have a place right here. They should be able to come in their own backyard and get the treatment and the help that they need.”
He also talked about the struggles that Kentuckians have faced over the past year due to COVID-19. He thanked healthcare workers for their courage in treating patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he also thanked Kentuckians for their sacrifices that they have needed to make in order to protect one another.
However, he emphasized how he is excited for the economic development that is happening across the state as Kentucky seems to be coming out of the pandemic.
“We ought to take a moment to thank all of Kentucky for all of your sacrifices. After 15 difficult months, and they have been difficult, I often say that our present is tough,” Beshear said. “Our immediate past is tragic. It’s going to be about 6,700 Kentuckians that we’ve lost. But our future is exciting. I’m hopeful for so many reasons, hopeful that we seem to be coming out of this pandemic, hopeful that our economy is taking off … I’m hopeful for where our economy is going, but I’m also hopeful today because as we’re here, we’re living out our values. We’re living out our faith.”
For more information about the AVA Center, call, (606) 218-2256.