Gov. Andy Beshear is slated to pay Floyd County a visit next week as he is set to recognize the Southeast State Correctional Facility, as well as to make a major infrastructure announcement.
State Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty announced that Beshear and Rocky Adkins will be back in Floyd County on May 24 as they visit the Floyd County High School auditorium at 1:30 p.m. According to Laferty, they will be joined by Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C. Noble, Warden of the SouthEast State Correctional Complex, Larry Chandler, and other state and local officials who have worked hard to make this day possible.
Laferty said that since COVID-19 kept officials from gathering to celebrate the official re-opening of the correctional facility in Wheelwright, Beshear will be highlighting and recognizing the impact it has already made, with a focus on how it has helped reduce prison overcrowding while creating hundreds of jobs here in Eastern Kentucky.
According to Laferty, Beshear will also be making a major infrastructure announcement that Floyd County and neighboring counties have been waiting to hear for quite some time.
“Monday promises to be a very exciting day four us and our region,” Laferty said.