Gov. Andy Beshear will recognize seven Kentucky law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2022, and two historical names, at the annual Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation’s (KLEMF) memorial ceremony to be held on May 25.

“Kentucky officers put on their uniform daily to protect and serve their communities, like no other profession, to make our streets safer and our commonwealth better,” said Gov. Beshear. “On Thursday, May 25, we will honor our heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice and wrap our arms around their families. I ask that the commonwealth join me in praying for our law enforcement officers.”

This year’s ceremony will honor:

• London Police Officer Travis D. Hurley, end of watch Jan. 27, 2022. Officer Hurley died from complications of COVID-19 contracted from exposure while on duty.

• Ohio County Deputy James “Jerry” Critchelow, end of watch April 20, 2022. Deputy Critchelow died five days after suffering a heart attack while directing traffic in front of Ohio County High School.

• Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody W. Cash, end of watch May 16, 2022. Deputy Cash was shot and killed in front of the Marshall County Courthouse by a prisoner who was carrying a concealed gun.

• Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph H. Frasure, end of watch June 30, 2022. Capt. Frasure was shot and killed in Allen by a man who was wanted for domestic violence offenses.

• Floyd County Deputy William E. Petry, end of watch June 30, 2022. Deputy Petry was shot and killed in Allen by a man who was wanted for domestic violence offenses.

• Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins, end of watch July 1, 2022. Officer Chaffins was shot and killed in Allen by a man who was wanted for domestic violence offenses.

• London Police Officer Logan K. Medlock, end of watch Oct. 30, 2022. Officer Medlock was killed when a drunk driver struck his patrol car.

Additionally, two historical honorees will be added to the monument this year. They are:

• Harlan Police Officer Dixon A. Sasser, end of watch Oct. 13, 1918. Officer Sasser was shot and killed by a man who had just been released on bond for bootlegging.

• Jefferson County Deputy Crockett M. Riddell, end of watch Jan. 13, 1933. Deputy Riddell was shot and killed while questioning four men who were loitering.

Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said the law enforcement profession requires people of the highest character and courage to wear the badge and the lives lost in 2022 exemplified these traits to the fullest extent.

“When we lose one of our heroes the entire law enforcement family and commonwealth grieves, and this annual ceremony is a time for us to come together to remember these officers not for how they died but for how they lived,” Jilek said.

The ceremony will be held at DOCJT in Richmond on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University beginning at 10 a.m.

KLEMF seeks to recognize all Kentucky peace officers who have given their lives in service to the commonwealth. The monument will hold 579 names after this year’s additions.

The memorial foundation was established in 1999 to build a monument recognizing Kentucky officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Once the memorial was completed in 2000, the organization expanded its efforts to include an ongoing financial endowment program, which helps Kentucky peace officers and their families with educational, medical and emergency needs.